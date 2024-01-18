EAST LANSING, MICH. — Gophers starting point guard Elijah Hawkins is out for Thursday night's game against Michigan State with an ankle injury.

Hawkins, who sprained his ankle in Monday's 86-77 loss against Iowa at home, wore street clothes and had his right foot in a walking boot during warmups before the game against the Spartans.

The 5-11 junior entered the night ranked No. 1 in the nation with 7.8 assists per game. Hawkins had nine assists and four steals against Iowa, but he was held to just one point on 0-for-4 shooting from the field.

Sophomore big man Pharrel Payne was also listed as questionable Thursday with back spasms, but he will start against Michigan State. In Monday's loss, Payne was limited to 14 minutes.

Fellow starters Mike Mitchell Jr. and Cam Christie will help replace Hawkins as the Gophers' primary ball handlers Thursday. Christie, a freshman from Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois, is playing against his brother's former program for the first time.

Max Christie averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists playing one season for the Spartans in 2021-22. He was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Izzo called Hawkins "electrifying" during his news conference with local media on Wednesday, but he also said the younger Christie was a "spitting image" of his brother. Cam Christie's averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

"He's played very well," Izzo said. "His stats have been almost as identical as Max's as a freshman. And that's pretty good. So, this is team is the best Minnesota team I've seen in years. That's why they've won three games and got a road win."

Holloman on the rise

Former Cretin-Derham Hall standout Tre Holloman's having his best season yet with the Spartans.

The 6-foot sophomore guard is averaging 5.8 points and 3.4 assists in 17 games. His assist-to-turnover ratio (5.7) ranks first in the nation among eligible Division I players.

"Tre's been putting together games that are unbelievable," Izzo said Wednesday. "The job Tre's doing not only passing the ball, but he's been defending it pretty good. And he's been shooting it much better. I'm readlly proud of Tre."

Holloman's playing time has increased with Spartans leading scorer Tyson Walker playing more off the ball. He played six straight games with at least 20 minutes entering Thursday, including with nine points and six assists in Sunday's win vs. Rutgers.

"You're talking about a guy who has taken a major step," Izzo said. "I think he's got a lot more steps he can still to take. That's pretty impressive stat to be a guard without a lot of experience to have the poise to do that."

Gophers vs. Spartans

Izzo pointed out that the Gophers haven't played the Spartans in two years because the only game scheduled last season was canceled after the campus shooting at Michigan State.

The Gophers have a much different team than when they last played Izzo in Gophers coach Ben Johnson's first season in 2021-22. But Izzo has known Johnson since he recruited him out of DeLaSalle High school in the mid-1990s.

"Ben is a guy I've known since he played," Izzo said. "I have tremendous respect for him."