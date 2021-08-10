An unauthorized person or group jacked into systems at Electromed Inc., a maker of products that relieve chronic respiratory conditions, and obtained data on customers and employees.

In disclosing the data breach, Electromed said Monday it has no indication that any customer information has been used inappropriately.

"We have not received any reports of identity theft associated with this incident," the company said in a statement. "We are beginning to notify involved individuals so they can take steps to help protect their information."

The New Prague-based company said it would provide credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to the people whose data was obtained. It told customers and employees to closely review statements from health care providers and insurers.

"Protecting the privacy of customers' personal information is important to Electromed, and the company regrets any inconvenience this incident may cause its customers," the company said in a statement.

Electromed said it is has taken several steps to enhance its cybersecurity.

The data breach didn't have a financial effect on the company's latest quarterly results. Electromed separately told investors it expects to report a 36% jump in revenue to around $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, the last of its fiscal year.

The company expects operating income of around $500,000 to $700,000, down from $1.3 million a year ago when it received $900,000 in pandemic relief from the federal government.

Electromed shares fell 1 cent to $11.43 on Tuesday.

The company established a call center with a toll-free line, (855) 623-1962, for customers to obtain further information.