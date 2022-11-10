Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Six players from Minnesota and two from out of state signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play for the Gophers soccer team, the program announced Wednesday.

The list: Grace Fogarty, Chanhassan High School; Taylor Heimerl, Rosemount; Paige Kalal, Champlin Park; Sarah Martin, Champlin Park; Maddy Raymond, Maple Grove, and Kendall Stadden, Blaine, plus Caroline Birdsell, Wilmette, Ill., and Kate Childers, Fenton, Mich.

Kalal was the Class 3A Ms. Soccer and had 17 goals and 11 assists for the Rebels. Stadden was the co-Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. She had 18 goals and six assists.

"We expect this group to make an impact right away," said Gophers coach Erin Chastain, referring to the first class fully recruited by her staff.

Women's basketball signs two

Kennedy Klick, a 5-11 guard for Maple Grove, and McKynnlie Dalan, a 6-1 forward for Montesano, Wash., signed with the Gophers women's basketball team.

Klick averaged 12.3 points and 5.0 assists for the Crimson last season. Dalan averaged 21 points and 16 rebounds her junior season.

Softball signs seven

The Gophers softball team signed seven players, including two Minnesotans, outfielder Brooklyn Jones of Anoka, and pitcher Jessa Snippes of Rosemount.

The other signees: pitcher Cameron Grayson, Noblesville, Ind.; infielder Lucy Hooper, Valley Center, Kan.; infielder Lacie Lilyquist of Hudson, Wis.; pitcher Macy Richardson of Tecumseh, Neb., and catcher Tara Wolocko of Kingwood, Texas.

Etc.

The Gophers baseball team signed two outfielders, Cade Bruett of Delano and Alex Altmann of Rockford. Bruett's father, J.T., played for Minnesota and later was a member of three major league organizations, including the Twins.

The Gophers wrestling team signed Gavin Nelson of Simley. He is the defending Class 2A state champion at 220 pounds.