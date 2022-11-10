The St. Thomas women's basketball team signed four players, including 5-9 guard Zoey Washington from St. Croix Lutheran.
The other signees: 5-6 guard Sammy Beyer of Appleton, Wis.; 5-8 guard Lizzie Steingraber of New London, Wis., and 6-0 forward Emma Miner of Grimes, Iowa.
Etc.
- Two St. Thomas men's soccer freshmen — Oliver Bieleveldt, a midfielder from Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Jorge Pacheco, a forward from Mexico City — were selected for the Summit League all-newcomer team.
- St. Olaf sophomore forward Shea Bechtel was selected by MIAC men's soccer coaches as the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, Gustavus senior goalkeeper Wesley Sanders as the Defensive Player of the Year honors, and Oles midfielder Robi Buzakovic as Rookie of the Year. The Gusties' Tudor Flintham was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
- Wisconsin-Superior's Blake Perry, a senior soccer forward from Anoka, was named the UMAC Offensive Player of the Year. Liam Peterson of Bethany Lutheran was named Defensive Player of the Year and teammate Antonio Lima Rookie of the Year.
- Northwestern (St. Paul) freshman forward Haley Mersberger was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year in UMAC women's soccer.
