Federal regulators are suing a company in Grand Forks, N.D., that makes wind turbine blades on allegations of subjecting a Black employee to a racially hostile work environment and then punishing him for complaining.

According to the lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Thursday in U.S. District Court, Hayward Jones was the target of sustained racial hostility from white employees and supervisors, which included racial slurs and threats of violence.

White co-workers referred to Jones using the N-word, described him as a monkey on social media, and tagged him in Facebook postings that discussed white power, the suit alleges.

A white supervisor threatened to "slap the black off" the employee, and threatened "to hang Jones from a bridge or drag him behind a truck," the suit continued.

Despite Jones's frequent complaints, LM Wind Power failed to discipline the harassers in any meaningful way, the suit noted, and instead allowed the abuse to continue.

Eventually, LM Wind Power fired Jones in October 2019 as retaliation for his complaints, the suit added.

Messages were left Friday morning with LM Power's attorney and its offices in Grand Forks seeking a response to the allegations.

The EEOC said the company's troubling conduct goes back to at least 2016 and violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race-related harassment and retaliation.

In hopes of avoiding having to file a lawsuit, the agency pointed out, it attempted but failed to reach a settlement with LM Wind Power on behalf of Jones.

"No person should have to endure hateful racial slurs and threats of violence as the price of coming to work," Greg Gochanour, regional attorney for the EEOC's Chicago District Office, said in a statement.

Diane Smason, acting district director in the agency's Chicago office, added, "The EEOC is committed to vigorous enforcement of federal anti-discrimination law and will not tolerate retaliation against employees who oppose these illegal acts."

The suit is asking the court to order LM Wind Power to immediately halt all racially discriminatory acts by its employees and craft policies that promote equal opportunities for employees regardless of race.

Also, the court is being asked to order the company to pay a punitive fine, compensate Jones for lost wages and other benefits, offer his job back, and pay him for the "emotional pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, and inconvenience in amounts to be determined at trial."

LM Wind, whose global headquarters are in Denmark, has been operating in Grand Forks for roughly 25 years. It has facilities in nine countries across four continents, according to the corporate website.