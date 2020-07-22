To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Minnesota mask mandate is overdue but can still save lives
There's no good reason not to cover up to slow spread.
Ben Cohen
The last living memories of the Holocaust will soon be gone
My grandmother's are among them.
Editorial
Mystery and beauty in comet's visit
Neowise's appearance gives us a chance to ponder the universe.
Letters
Readers Write: Baseball gloves, legislative session, COVID-19, mask mandate
I have a baseball glove legend of my own.
Andrew M. Luger
Andrew Luger: Reckless charter change is unnecessary
We can, and must, reform policing without it.