Mark Bohnhorst
Counterpoint: Consider an actual runoff election for president
It would be far simpler than ranked-choice voting in that contest.
Bruce Peterson
'The judge' — points to heart — 'is in here now'
What the public might be missing about attempts to move toward restorative justice.
Letters
Readers Write: U President Joan Gabel, Hamline President Fayneese Miller, Trump, potholes
Gabel's priorities, revealed.
Editorial
Attorney General Keith Ellison is right to appeal gun ruling
A federal judge says the state cannot restrict 18-year-olds from obtaining gun permits.
Stephen Bubul
Counterpoint: Understand tax-increment financing before throwing shade
Sometimes, in some locations, a purely private marketplace doesn't produce results.