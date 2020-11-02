More from Star Tribune
Christopher Borrelli
America really doesn't want to wait
But patience is the virtue our overanxious nation needs.
Editorial
The day we affirm an American value
Even in a pandemic, Election Day offers Americans an opportunity to make their voices heard.
Brad Gausman and Collin O’Mara
In the wake of the pandemic, we can rebuild and recover the way FDR's America did
The Civilian Conservation Corps employed 3.4 million young people who planted 3 billion trees and created more than 700 parks.
Opinion Exchange
COVID will not be taking a break during the holidays
Fall and winter holidays will require individual and family sacrifice.