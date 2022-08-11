More from Star Tribune
Raymond De Vries
Why scientists might cheat (and how to prevent it)
More than ethics or knowledge of procedure, it may be a result of the competitive way we fund science.
Lisa McDonald
That's right — planning should be based on data, not fantasy
Here are six things residents of Minneapolis should know.
Editorial
Yes to easing drug, health care costs
The Inflation Reduction Act has smart, targeted fixes for prescription drug and health insurance cost relief.
Penny Wheeler, Traci Tapani and Tuleah Palmer
Counterpoint: Child care crisis requires funding, not deregulation
Regulatory reform is important, however, and it can be accomplished without sacrificing child safety and development.
Opinion
McCarthy's threat
U.S. House minority leader should be taken at his word: He would target attorney general GOP wins control.