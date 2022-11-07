More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Star Tribune endorsements
The Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates separately from the newsroom, offers its recommendations on selected local and statewide election contests.
Matthew Yglesias
One of the most normal elections ever
Yes, the times are unusual, but that's just a backdrop for the typical patterns.
Karl W. Smith
That kid in the basement? An inflation fighter.
Fewer young adults in the rental market, less pressure on rents. Voilá! The Fed's job is easier.
Editorial
Vote with faith in our democratic process
We have a sound election system if it's allowed to function.