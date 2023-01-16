More from Star Tribune
Stephen L. Carter
Legal system has never had an answer for violent kids
Violence like that of a 6-year-old in Virginia against a teacher is not new, though it is rare, and it always presents a quandary.
Jonathan Bernstein
Free-range C-SPAN cameras won't solve your democracy problem, America
Not saying I don't want them. But they wouldn't always have drama like the speaker vote. Which, among other risks, may tempt its manufacture.
Lee Hayes
New St. Paul police leadership needs more diversity
Police Chief Axel Henry needs to do better.
Tom Klemond
On health care front lines, we are not OK
Facilities are understaffed, and the staff that remain are overextended. We need help.
Letters
Readers Write: Abortion, marijuana
Say no to the "PRO Act."