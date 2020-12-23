More from Star Tribune
John Kass, Chicago Tribune
Yes, Mom. I'm here
COVID-19 has taken away our ability to hug, but we are still here for each other.
Dick Schwartz
Despite 2020, it's still a wonderful life
Though we may have been to "the bridge" once or twice.
Letters
Readers Write: Christmas Eve, philanthropy
Peace in a prairie cemetery.
Editorial
The gift of gratitude for those on COVID duty
The dedication of all who battle the virus in Minnesota has saved and enriched countless lives.