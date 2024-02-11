Edina Police helped deliver a healthy baby boy this week.

The city's police and fire departments were dispatched to a home where a "spur-of-the-moment" birth was in progress Wednesday, according to an Edina Police Department post on social media.

Edina Police Sgt. Darren Davis helped coach mom Arielle and dad Nate Wagnerthrough the delivery process, so Nate could catch the baby, named Titus Elliot.

"Little Titus Elliot is doing great and we all are finally home," Nate Wagner told Edina Police, according to the post. "Still reeling a bit from all that transpired, but incredibly grateful for the men and women in uniform who serve our community so well, especially those who came to our aid that night."

Wagner told the Star Tribune in a text message that Titus joins big sisters Eden, 6, and Addie, 4, both "thrilled to have a baby brother."











