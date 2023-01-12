Jackson Nevers, a junior forward for Edina, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey program.

Nevers, 6-0 and 181 pounds, has 11 goals and three assists in 10 games for the Hornets this season after scoring 13 goals and assisting on 10 in 31 games as a sophomore.

Nevers' father, Tom, is a former Gophers center who became a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick of the Houston Astros. His older brother, Mason, is a junior forward for the Gophers.

RANDY JOHNSON

Etc.