Jackson Nevers, a junior forward for Edina, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey program.
Nevers, 6-0 and 181 pounds, has 11 goals and three assists in 10 games for the Hornets this season after scoring 13 goals and assisting on 10 in 31 games as a sophomore.
Nevers' father, Tom, is a former Gophers center who became a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick of the Houston Astros. His older brother, Mason, is a junior forward for the Gophers.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- The Gophers Drew Bennett was named the Big Ten's diver and freshman of the week. At the Georgia Diving Invitational, he was eighth in platform (299.15 points), 11th in the 1-meter event (249.15) and 15th in the 3-meter event (305.85).
- Augsburg goalie Samuel Vyletelka was named to the Slovakia men's hockey team for the FISU Winter World University Games which began Wednesday in Lake Placid, N.Y. Auggies teammate Mason Palmer is a defenseman on the U.S. team.
