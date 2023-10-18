More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Minneapolis
Mpls. Council gives public safety commissioner nominee Judge Todd Barnette a green light
Following a public hearing, council members grilled Barnette before voting to approve his nomination. Full confirmation requires another vote on Thursday.
www.startribune.com
Edina girls beat Minnetonka in section 2AAA championship game
The Hornets remain undefeated, beating Minnetonka 3-2 in overtime.
World
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
Jordan's foreign minister said his country canceled a regional summit scheduled for Wednesday in Amman, where Joe Biden was to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
Politics
Coney Barrett takes on court ethics, collegiality in U talk briefly marred by protesters
Protesters interrupted her minutes into the polite question-and-answer session with former Dean Robert Stein.
St. Paul
Meet the St. Paul music star who teaches high school history while still playing gigs
Adam Levy started teaching during the pandemic, at his daughters' suggestion. Now he gets to make music and also talk about the world.