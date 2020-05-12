The Edina Aquatic Center will close for the 2020 season and its recreation programs are postponed or canceled through mid-August, Edina officials announced Monday.

The decision was made because the aquatic center doesn't allow for proper social distancing.

"We evaluated safety measures for staff and patrons, as well as reviewed current executive orders and public health guidance, and ultimately came to the conclusion that there isn't a manageable way to operate the Edina Aquatic Center and offer most recreation programs this summer," said Parks and Recreation Director Perry Vetter.

Full refunds will be processed for season passes and the canceled recreation programs.

The city plans to reopen the aquatic center in 2021.

Mara Klecker