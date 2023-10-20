After almost a year of deliberation, Edina will require shops to charge a 5-cent fee for single-use bags, in an effort to discourage the use of disposable bags for groceries and shopping, starting in July 2024.
Upscale shops worried charging the fee might seem "tacky, chintzy" but the Edina City Council was more swayed by the argument that the bag fees could cut down on trash.
Business owners will keep proceeds from the fees; the bag fee is not meant as a city revenue stream, but as a way to nudge shoppers' behavior.
