Ecolab's third-quarter profit rose 7% after it raised prices on customers by around 12%, its fastest pace ever.

Those steep price increases offset most of the cost inflation that the St. Paul-based maker of cleaning products faced. But executives on Tuesday lowered future profit expectations, saying they expected more trouble in its European operations due to the war in Ukraine and the looming energy crisis there.

The company's shares were down about 9% in morning trading.

"We continue to expect earnings growth to progressively improve, but at a more moderate pace than previously anticipated," Christophe Beck, Ecolab's chief executive, said.

The company earned $347.1 million, or $1.21 a share, in the third quarter. Revenue rose 10% to $3.7 billion.

"Our team delivered another strong quarter of double-digit sales growth, led by a record 12% in total pricing," Beck said.

He announced the company will measures to reduce expenses in Europe by $80 million.

"We have been preparing for what is now widely considered to be a more challenging macroeconomic environment, especially in Europe, as the war and energy crisis are having an increased short-term impact on demand and costs," Beck said.

The "Europe Program" will reduce overall cost while preserving the supply of products to European markets.

The provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention products and services results were slightly less than analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.30 a share, down 6% from the same quarter last year. The consensus estimate from analysts covering Ecolab was that adjusted EPS would be $1.31.

Looking ahead Ecolab is expecting operating performance to continue to improve as its aims for a return to double-digit earnings growth. But for the fourth quarter the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.28 a share, the same as the fourth quarter of 2021, as foreign currency translations and increased interest expense will be a headwind.

Analysts had been forecasting that Ecolab would earn $1.49 in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Ecolab were trading at $143.57 near midday Tuesday. Its shares have ranged between $136.94 and $238.93 a share over the last 52 weeks.