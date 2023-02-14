Ecolab reported a drop in its fourth quarter net income in a challenging economic climate.

The St. Paul-based company has been raising prices but is also seeing softening demand for its products, particularly in Europe. High interest costs and less favorable currency translation are also factors.

Sales rose to $3.7 billion, up 9.1% from the fourth quarter last year. The company's net income of $264.4 million was down 12.2%. However, its earnings per share of 93 cents topped analyst expectations by 2 cents.

Sales in its industrial division, which accounts for about half of the company's revenue, were up 14%.

The company's stock was up 5.1% in morning trading.

"We enter 2023 from a position of strength and expect our performance to improve over the course of the year. This is despite a challenging macro environment characterized by high delivered product costs and easing demand, as well as unfavorable impacts from higher interest expense and currency translation," said Christophe Beck, Ecolab's CEO, in a statement.

Ecolab's business in includes water, hygiene and infection prevention products. It recently started selling products for the first time in mass retail in a deal with Home Depot.

The company is expanding its cost-cutting in Europe and is now aiming to achieve $175 million, more than double its previous target, in annualized pre-tax savings.

But those moves will also cost money. Ecolab said that it expects to take pre-tax charges of $195 million connected to the plan cut expenses. Those charges will come "primarily cash expenditures related to severance and asset disposals, with additional savings expected from not filing open positions."

Interest costs related to Ecolab's $3.7 billion acquisition of life sciences company Purolite in December 2021 also add financial pressure.

The company noted: "Reported interest expense increased 56% reflecting debt issued to fund the Purolite acquisition and the impact from higher average interest rates on floating rate debt."

For the full year 2022, Ecolab made $1.1 billion, down 3%, on revenue of $14.2 billion, up 11.4%.

Despite looming macroeconomic challenges the company is bullish about 2023: "The company expects double-digit growth in adjusted operating income, driven by continued robust sales growth, easing delivered product cost inflation, and improved productivity."

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is Ecolab's largest shareholder. The company's proxy statement filed last March showed that Gates owned 12.2% of the company. He has continued to buy more shares since then.