Fall into soup season with these 4 easy recipes

From “Most Requested Copycat Dishes: 100+ Homemade Versions of Your Favorite Restaurant Recipes,” from the folks at Favorite Family Recipes: “In our opinion, this Zuppa Toscana copycat recipe is actually better than the original from Olive Garden! It has a creamy broth base and is loaded with sausage and potatoes.” Notes: Use any kind of potato you want in this recipe. Russet potatoes work great, but you can also use a waxy potato like a Yukon Gold or red potato. You can leave the skins on, or you can peel them. Totally up to you. Prepackaged, pre-rinsed kale will make your life easier. You can also get kale from the produce department. Just make sure you rinse it really well (Shadow Mountain, 2024).