Eastview vs. Minnetonka in class 4a basketball
Eastview won 72-68 win over Minnetonka in the Class 4A basketball state tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 21.
Local
$26.4 million grant helps Minnesota hospitals find life-threatening conditions
Emergency usage of ultrasound exams was pioneered at HCMC in Minneapolis, and will be expanded statewide through a Helmsley Charitable Trust grant.
High Schools
Adams breaks tie in final minutes, Eastview beats Minnetonka in 4A
The score was tied with 1:54 to play, but Eastview rode a boost from Myles Adams, who hadn't been much of an offensive factor, to victory.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from Minnesota and the CDC.
Colleges
UMD eliminated in D-II men's basketball tourney by Black Hills State
The Bulldogs trailed 27-24 with 7:56 to play in the first half before Black Hills went on an 18-8 run to take a 13-point lead at halftime.