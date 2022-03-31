One lane of eastbound Interstate 94 near Century Avenue in Maplewood reopened at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday after all lanes had been closed for over an hour as authorities responded to multiple crashes in the area.

As many as a dozen vehicles were involved in mishaps that forced officials to close all eastbound lanes at Century Avenue just after 7 a.m. Traffic was diverted off the freeway at Century Avenue. Motorists were allowed to use the on ramp from Century Avenue to eastbound I-94 to continue their trip, MnDOT cameras showed.

Icy roads spawned scores of other wrecks across the metro as a light dusting of snow fell on pavement where standing water had frozen overnight. At 8 a.m., northbound I-35W was closed at County Road 23 in Lino Lakes.

Earlier in the rush hour, several motorists slid off the road on Interstate 494 in Woodbury. A rollover crash on southbound I-494 near Valley Creek Road and another crash near Lake Road has traffic tangled from I-94 to Carver Avenue, MnDOT said.

Slick conditions also contributed to two rollover crashes on southbound Hwy. 52 near 215th Street in Hampton. In Elko New Market, a jackknifed semi blocked the lanes of southbound I-35 at 215th Street.