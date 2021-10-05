Authorities have reopened the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10 in Blaine following a rollover crash Tuesday morning left a woman dead.

Initial reports indicate the woman was driving east on Hwy. 10 when her vehicle flipped and landed on its side about 6:45 a.m. The woman, whose name has not been released, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The wreck led to a miles-long traffic jam extending back to Egret Boulevard in Coon Rapids during the peak of the morning commute. Authorities also closed the ramp from eastbound Hwy. 610 to Hwy. 10 for a time Tuesday morning.

The Blaine Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768