An East Bethel woman died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Sherburne County that also left her 3-year-old daughter injured.

Kayla Michelle Phaneuf, 29, was driving east on Hwy. 10 when her vehicle left the road just after 9 a.m. near Main Avenue in Clear Lake and struck a sign.

Phaneuf was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Phaneuf’s 3-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.