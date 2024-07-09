MUSIC

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago

Both Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups are rooted in the Windy City in the 1960s. Both have experienced personnel changes over the years yet have enough heyday members to feel like the real band, not simply a brand. Philip Bailey still has that remarkable falsetto to deliver Earth, Wind & Fire classics like "Fantasy" and "Reasons," and original members Verdine White and Ralph Johnson are still on board. For Chicago, co-founding keyboardist/singer Robert Lamm handles "Saturday in the Park" and "25 or 6 to 4," and the ensemble still includes longtime horn players Lee Loughnane and James Pankow. Expect the groups to join together for an extended encore on the third night of their Heart & Soul Tour. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $29.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Andrew Bird & Nickel Creek

How many violins can one Surly Brewing Field concert withstand? We'll find out when Illinois' indie-rock wizard Bird and South Carolina's reunited bluegrass-y Americana harmony trio Nickel Creek — each prominently laced with fiddling, and both longtime Twin Cities favorites — roll into town halfway through a July co-headlining tour. Bird is mixing it up on tour with songs from his new jazz-trio album, "Sunday Morning Put-On," while the Watson siblings and former "Live From Here" radio host Chris Thile are doing their usual jubilant thing as heard on last year's LP, "Celebrants." Oregonian fingerpicker Haley Heynderickx opens. (6 p.m. Sat., Surly Brewing Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., $60, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Dusty's Daze

One of Minneapolis' favorite old dive bars now plays host to one of summer's best low-key-fun block parties. Groovy art-punk vets Run Westy Run headline again, fresh off releasing the second album of their boisterous 21st-century comeback, "Within Reason." Before them comes more punky noisemakers Müllet, the Extraterrestrials and Visual Learner, synth-popsters Buried Animals, dark-soul band Parishes and rootsy tunesmiths Jack Klatt, Becky Kapell and the Matt Arthur Contraption. Oh, and instrumental groovers the Riffin' Trio close it down inside the bar after the outdoor sets. (2-9 p.m. Sun., Dusty's Bar, 1319 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., $10 wristband to drink, dustysbaranddagos.com)

C.R.

Grace Potter

On "Grace Potter's Road Trip," a new deluxe edition of last year's "Mother Road," the powerhouse singer/guitarist/keyboardist chronicles her introspective solo drive from California back to her home state of Vermont. Musically, Potter is all over the roots-rock map, in a good way. Highlights include the sassy, Tina Turner-ish "Ready Set Go," the Bob Seger on steroids "Lady Vagabond," the Sheryl Crow-evoking piano ballad "Release," and the playful, Nellie McKay-like "Masterpiece." (7 p.m. Fri., Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls., $45-$135, etix.com)

J.B.

Etran de L'Aïr

Offering the kind of hypnotic Tuareg desert-funk guitar grooves of fellow Nigerien acts such as Bombino and Mdou Moctar, this band has been kicking around North Africa and Europe for more than two decades and is also now starting to catch on with North American audiences. The trio just played Wilco's Solid Sound Festival to raves in Massachusetts and is stopping by the Twin Cities on its way to the Winnipeg Folk Festival. It's on a cool international double bill here with Mexico City's psychedelic rockers Diles Que No Me Maten. (8 p.m. Wed., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $22-$25, axs.com)

C.R.

Joshua Bell and Jeremy Denk

One of the world's great violinists seems to have a soft spot for our state. After three years as a St. Paul Chamber Orchestra artistic partner, Joshua Bell has been a fairly regular visitor to the Minnesota Beethoven Festival ever since its 2007 founding. He brought his London-based orchestra, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, last year and will return accompanied by a brilliant pianist in Jeremy Denk, speaking of former SPCO artistic partners. Together, they'll perform violin sonatas by Mozart, Beethoven and César Franck. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Somsen Hall, 175 W. Mark St., Winona, $25, mnbeethovenfestival.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Cantus

The vocal octet invites you to learn about the history and culture of Hawaii as they harmonize on music composed by Queen Lili'uokalani, the archipelago's first monarch and a master musician. The July 19 performance is available for streaming through July 29. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Courtroom 317, Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. July 17, Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. July 18, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.; 11 a.m. July 19, Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls., $5-$36, 612-435-0046 or cantussings.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Six'

Some lost their hearts, others their heads, but through the magic of theater, they now have diva voices. "Six" spotlights the serial queens of Henry VIII, the English king who dispatched most of his wives through death or divorce. Now they get to have their say in this pop music remix of history that had its pre-Broadway tryout at the Ordway, a venue where it has retained its gonzo popularity. Bring earplugs. (July 16-28: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sun., Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $56-$181.50, 651-224-4222, ordway.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Into the Woods'

Theatre 55, a company dedicated to providing opportunities for mature performers, is taking Stephen Sondheim's mashup of fairy tales outside. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and beverages for this production that takes place at Caponi Art Park in Eagan. Director Richard Hitchler is using the great outdoors as part of the backdrop for his story theater-style concert version of the musical. "It's like an episode of 'Glee' come to life," Hitchler said. The 18-member ensemble includes Bette Block as Cinderella, Elisa Cross as Little Red Riding Hood, Lisa Ramos as the Witch and Mark Doerr as Baby. Raymond Berg directs the five-piece band. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 5 p.m. Sun. Ends July 21. Caponi Art Park Amphitheater, 1221 Diffley Road, Eagan. $15 for a person, $40 for a carpool, theatre55.org, 612-389-9010)

R.P.

'Ashti's Journey to Jazz'

It's a story of turning hardship into a healing tonic. Carmen Rubin was teaching music when her school district decided to eliminate that course of instruction. But she remembered that music had been a source of solace during her parents' divorce and wanted to preserve that for young people. So, Rubin wrote a children's book, "Ashti Meets Birdman Al," which she dedicated to the great jazz singer Al Jarreau. Now that book has been adapted for the stage as "Ashti's Journey to Jazz" with tunes composed by Thomasina Petrus under the guidance of Thom West and music direction by Sanford Moore. CC Kramer stars as the middle school title character in this world premiere presented by Children's Performing Arts. "If we want the music to live, we have to give it to the kids," Rubin said. She will sign books July 19 as part of a VIP package. (1 & 7 p.m. Thu., 7 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat. Ends July 20. Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Av., White Bear Lake. $5-$75, childrensperformingartsmn.org, 651-336-8613)

R.P.

COMEDY

'Prairie Home Companion'

The radio program may be long gone but Garrison Keillor hasn't abandoned Lake Wobegon — or his fans. Minnesota's most famous storyteller is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking show with a nostalgia-packed tour featuring his old band, sound-effects wizard Fred Newman and fictional private eye Guy Noir. There's even a six-minute video that looks back at PHC's Minnesota roots. How fitting that he's performing at the Fitzgerald Theater, his home base for so many years. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $49.50, first-avenue.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

ART

'Hilo de la Sangre (Thread of the Blood)'

In this exhibition, 15 visual artists from different countries, cultures and practices consider blood — how it signals violence, signifies death and connects us all. "This is a topic that is very controversial," said photographer Xavier Tavera, who curated the exhibition at the Minnesota Museum of American Art. "Artists are taking it in so many directions, from very violent to sangre de familia, blood of family." The show was originally meant to mark the 20th anniversary of Grupo Soap del Corazón, the Latino artist collective Tavera co-founded with Dougie Padilla in 2000, but now celebrates 24 years. Other artists who are part of the show include Betty Árbol, Ricardo Bennett-Guzmán, Luis Fitch and Alonso Sierralta. There's a reception 6-9 p.m. Aug. 1 and a discussion at 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Ends Dec. 1. (Noon-4 p.m., Thu.-Sun., 350 N. Robert St., St. Paul, free, 651-447-6622 or mma.org)

JENNA ROSS

'Pas de Deux'

At Dreamsong Gallery, a thoughtful group exhibition examines how artists naturally appropriate, reference or quietly point to historical art works. Artist Pao Houa Her references flower still life paintings in photographs of her mother's flowers. Ruben Nusz pays homage to Italian artist Giorgio Morandi's paintings of vases and bottles. Other artists in the show, including Kim Benson, Moyra Davey, Justine Di Fiore, David Goldes, Jay Heikes, Alexa Horochowski and JoAnn Verburg, reference Giotto, Michelangelo, Paul Thek and others. Ends Aug. 10. (Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1237 NE. 4th St., Mpls., free, dreamsong.art)

ALICIA ELER

DANCE

Continental Ballet

The city of Bloomington continues its Tuesday Performance Series — part of Arts in the Parks — with an outdoor presentation by the Minnetonka-based Concerto Dance by Jolene Konkel. The dancers take the stage at Normandale Lake Bandshell showcasing their grooving jazz and modern style. Concerto Dance's derives its aesthetic from the music itself, creating works that home in on a highly technical style and expanding American vernacular forms into new directions. Kick back at the grassy amphitheater for a night of dance entertainment. (7 p.m. Tue., Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington. Free, bloomingtonmn.gov)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

St. Paul Food Truck Festival

This popular feast fest has been extended to two days. Options are plenty, so grab friends and sample foods from 50 different vendors — everything from seafood to frozen yogurt and craft beer to seltzers. To help pace yourself, local cover bands will provide music to dance the calories away. Other entertainment includes a mechanical bull, bean bag toss and life-size Jenga. There's also a shopping element with fashion and clothing, vintage records and photo booth trucks. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Lot C, Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, uniondepot.org)

MELISSA WALKER