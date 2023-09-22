More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Kickoff: Your guide to Sunday's game between the Vikings and Eagles
The Vikings are Chargers are both trying to avoid starting the season with three straight losses. Tap here for all of the Star Tribune's game-week coverage.
Vikings
O'Connell vs. Staley pits two close friends in desperate need of a win
Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley will coach against each other for the first time since becoming close friends on the Rams staff. That the Vikings and Chargers are both 0-2 adds extra drama.
www.startribune.com
Early voting for the Minneapolis, St. Paul City Council begins
Elections will be held November 7.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 76, cloudy and breezy
There's a chance of spotty showers this afternoon. Heavy rain or severe weather is possible Saturday, with a lingering shower threat Sunday and Monday.
Gophers
Kickoff: Your guide to Saturday's Gophers-Northwestern game
Here's where you can find everything you'll need to follow the Gophers vs. Northwestern. TV/radio information, game updates, statistics, our game prediction and more.