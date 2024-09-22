Eagan wins third in a row, Stewartville’s defense lives up to nickname during packed weekend of high school football

“He swings for the fences. He’s going to hit a home run. How can we limit that? Can we then counter with some base hits [and] slow the game down a little bit, keep our offense on the field running the clock and not making mistakes? But we failed to do that.” — Duluth East coach Blane Tetreault after watching Duluth Denfeld senior running back Taye Manns rush for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the Hunters’ 48-14 victory. Manns has rushed for nearly 800 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.