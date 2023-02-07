"Girl From the North Country," the Broadway musical set in Duluth and driven by the songs of Bob Dylan, will become a movie.

Olivia Colman, who won an Oscar for "The Favourite" will star in "Girl," also set to feature Woody Harrelson (who made "Wilson" in the Twin Cities) and singer Chloe Bailey. The film's writer/director is Irish playwright Conor McPherson, who created the musical that reportedly made Dylan sob. No production start has been announced for the film, but Minnesotans will get to see the stage version first. Its tour kicks off this fall at the Orpheum Theatre.

Set in 1934, "Girl" takes place at a beleaguered guest house operated by Nick (Harrelson, whose role was non-singing on Broadway). His estranged wife Elizabeth, who sings a rueful take on "Like a Rolling Stone," will be played by Colman. Bailey will play their secretive daughter.

McPherson is better known in the world of theater than film; his adaptation of "The Birds" played at the Guthrie Theater in 2012 and the Jungle Theater staged his "The Weir."