The Twins and Mariners finish their four-game series at Target Field (6:40 p.m., BSN) with Dylan Bundy making his Twins debut.

Bundy was 2-9 for the Angels last year before the Twins signed him as a free agent.

The Twins erupted for six home runs Sunday to beat the M's, who notched wins in the first two games of the series.

Byron Buxton, who has three homers already, leads off tonight for the Twins against Seattle righthander Chris Flexen, who was 14-6 last season.

MARINERS LINEUP

Adam Frazier, DH

Ty France, 1B

Jesse Winker, LF

Mitch Haniger, RF

Abraham Toro, 2B

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

J.D. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodriguez, CF

Cal Raleigh, C

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Luis Arraez, 3B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gio Urshela, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Miguel Sano, 1B

Alex Kirilloff, LF