DULUTH — A Lincoln Park brewery that had planned to close this month will remain open under new leadership — the owners of Eddie's Restaurant in Superior, Wis., who will keep the original team's flavors intact.

Warrior Brewing opened in 2021 by veterans and for veterans, with part of its proceeds going to nonprofits that support those who have served in the military. Its founders Matt Caple and Ben Gibson, both veterans, announced on Facebook in January that they were looking for a buyer — and it worked. Ben and Mary Anderson will officially take over the brewery in May.

Gibson said they built the brewery inspired by Trappist monasteries, where monks brew beer and the sales go toward upkeep and outside charities.

"The heart of the brewery is the mission, supporting veterans and first responders," said Gibson, who has had to take a step back from Warrior for health reasons.

Ben Anderson said they will take over Warrior Brewing's loan payments to the Entrepreneur Fund for the next year, then evaluate the next steps with the business. He has already begun planning for regular food trucks and music and a marketing push. The brewery is located in a nondescript office complex, site of Lake Superior Brewing before it shifted to the Lakeside neighborhood.

Anderson said the flagship recipes will remain the same, though they will likely tack on non-alcoholic options and seasonal brews. Gibson plans to stay on and help out with brewing, alongside Jed Miller.