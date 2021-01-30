Duluth Marshall senior guard Gianna Kneepkens became the 21st player in state girls high school basketball history to surpass 3,000 career points while leading the Hilltoppers to a 86-68 victory over host Pine City on Friday.

Kneepkens, a 5-11 guard who has signed to play for the University of Utah, finished with 51 points as the Hilltoppers (5-1) handed the Dragons (5-1), who are ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, their first loss.

Kneepkens, who went into the game averaging 38.4 points per game, matched her season high and career high. She also scored 51 points in the Hilltopers' 73-58 victory over Grand Rapids on Jan. 16. She scored 48 points in a 80-64 victory over Cloquet on Jan. 21.

She also scored 51 points against International Falls in February of 2019. She has now scored 3,038 points.

Stillwater 77, Roseville 60: It was all about the spurts. And few girls' basketball teams in the state can put up points in bunches the way Stillwater can.

The Ponies, with 5-foot-5 lightning-quick guard Alexis Pratt directing their up-tempo, pressing attack, scored 15 of the game's first 18 points and were never seriously threatened thereafter, upending the visiting Raiders.

For the most part, Roseville (2-3) played Stillwater straight up. The taller, more physical Raiders were able to keep Stillwater from developing any consistent offensive rhythm and controlled the boards. But each time the Raiders would make a run, Stillwater (5-0) would turn up the juice on their vaunted press or knock down a crucial three-pointer or two, sapping the energy from a potential Roseville comeback.

"They score in bunches and that makes it so hard to try to come back," Roseville coach Tanysha Scott said "We're still growing and getting better and we did some good things, but they make it so hard with how quickly they can put up points."

Pratt, the shortest player on the floor but also the fastest, led Stillwater with 23 points, including three of Stillwater's 10 three-pointers.

"Alexis Pratt, oh my goodness, what a player," Taylor said. "An absolutely incredible basketball player."

Tamia Ugass, who is signed with LSU, finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead Roseville.

Hopkins 79, Edina 28: Sophomores Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson combined for 42 points to lead the Royals, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, to their 67th consecutive victory. Agara scored 22 and Woodson added 20 for the Royals (5-0). Amaya Battle contributed 17 points for the Royals, who led 46-13 at halftime.

Minnetonka 62, Eden Prairie 55: Minnetonka, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Eagles, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A. The Skippers (5-1) opened the second half with a 12-0 run to take a 32-25 lead. Ki'ani Lockett scored 24 points and Desiree Ware scored 16 points to lead the Skippers. Nia Holloway lead the Eagles (4-2) with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Watertown-Mayer 67, Rockford 43: Guard Maggie Czinano, who has committed to play for the Gophers, scored 28 points in leading the host Royals (5-1) past the Rockets.

Albany 76, Milaca 30: Paige Meyer, a senior guard who has signed to play for South Dakota State, scored 25 points to lead the host Huskies to victory. Meyer surpassed 2,000 points for her career.

Boys' basketball

Lakeville North 69, Eagan 53: Senior guard Will Blascziek scored 32 points to lead the visiting Panthers to the South Suburban Conference victory. Blascziek's 18 points in the first half helped the Panthers, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, build a 33-22 halftime lead. The Panthers (3-2) ended a two-game losing streak. Emmanuel Schmittler scored 18 points to lead Eagan (1-4).

Lakeville South 73, Prior Lake 57: Avery Mast scored 17 points and Chase Androff scored 14 to lead the Cougars, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, past the visiting Lakers. Reid Patterson added 13 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career. Malcolm Jones and Kyle Haas each scored 13 points for the Lakers.

Jordan 64, New Prague 52: Senior guard Reagan Koch scored 26 points, helping the Hubmen fend off the host Trojans. The Trojans, who trailed by 13 at halftime, got within four points in the second half.

Girls' hockey

Andover 7, Maple Grove 0: Ella Boerger and Gabby Krause each scored two goals as they led the Huskies, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, past the visiting Crimson.

