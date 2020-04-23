– The city is laying off 49 employees — half of them library staff — as leaders continue to reckon with a potential $25 million shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision will save Duluth an estimated $234,000 per month, a city spokesperson said Wednesday. Staff was notified earlier this week that the layoffs will take effect May 8.

Among those affected were five parking service agents, four housing inspectors, four park maintenance workers and three janitors. The city had previously laid off 45 temporary employees and frozen hiring.

In an interview last week, Mayor Emily Larson said without more aid from the state or federal governments, she expects all city departments will face budget cuts.

"Absolutely every division will have to be a part of it," she said. "There is no way to absorb that kind of cost to our operations without it being a shared encumbrance."

Duluth has also closed one of its two public golf courses for the year a delayed a handful of street projects. The city postponed opening other amenities until it can better assess whether doing so is safe and financially viable.