Duane Blaska, a member of the only two Gophers football teams to play in the Rose Bowl, died on Monday from complications of cancer. Blaska, from Anoka, was 79.

After backing up Sandy Stephens on the 1960 and 1961 teams that advanced to the Rose Bowl, Blaska became the Gophers starting quarterback in 1962. A loss to Wisconsin in the season finale prevented the Gophers from a third consecutive trip to the Rose Bowl.

Prior to the 1962 season, Gophers coach Murray Warmath told the Minneapolis Tribune that one of the keys to the team's success was how Blaska developed at quarterback.

Following the season, Warmath told the Tribune's Sid Hartman, "Blaska did a terrific job and was the most improved player among our seniors."

Blaska was a three-sport star at Anoka High School, earning 10 letters in baseball, basketball and football. As a senior in 1958, Blaska was named to the Tribune's All-State football team. Academically, he was a National Honor Society Member.

After graduating from the University in 1963 with a degree in business, Blaska worked for the McKesson, a pharmaceutical company, for 35 years.

Blaska, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing, is survived by his wife Joan and sons David, Mike and Steve.