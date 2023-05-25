The driver whose car collided with a semitrailer truck on Interstate 35W in Bloomington last week has died several days later, officials said.

The crash occurred May 17 at about 4:15 p.m. on southbound I-35W near the 94th Street exit, the State Patrol said.

Terry L. Perich, 79, of Bloomington, rear-ended a semi that was slowing as traffic congestion built up, the patrol said.

Perich was hospitalized at HCMC and died there Tuesday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The semi's driver, Hussein Abdi Farah, 29, of High Point, N.C., was not hurt.