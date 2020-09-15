A girl was hit by an SUV while skateboarding in north Minneapolis and severely injured, authorities said.

The driver stopped immediately Monday night, called 911 and joined with others in rendering aid to the girl, police said.

"This was an incredible show of humanity by those who came to the aid of the badly injured girl," police spokesman John Elder said Tuesday.

The girl was taken by ambulance from N. Dowling and Bryant avenues to HCMC and was in critical condition Tuesday, according to police.

"We had witnesses crying at the scene," Elder said. "It was that emotional. Our officers took the time to console the individuals while still getting the girl the attention she needed."

The driver was cooperating with authorities, and neither chemical impairment nor excessive speed appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The girl was skateboarding north on Bryant down a hill and moving at a "high rate of speed" when she was hit by the westbound SUV on Dowling, Elder said.

Police have yet to disclose the girl's identity or age, but emergency dispatch audio revealed she was believed to be about 12 years old.