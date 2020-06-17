A motorist who was making a U-turn on a Carver County highway Tuesday night was struck by another motorist and later died at a hospital.

D’Artagnan Scott-James Schlagel, 23, of Norwood Young America, was eastbound on Hwy. 5 when he attempted a U-turn at Park Drive in Victoria about 7:50 p.m. As he made the turn, a pickup truck also headed east struck Schlagel’s Buick Riviera on the driver’s side, the State Patrol said.

Schlagel, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.

The pick-up truck driver, identified by the patrol as Reid Larson, 39, of Isanti, Minn., was not seriously hurt. He was not wearing a seat belt, but alcohol was detected in his system, the patrol said.