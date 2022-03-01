A 68-year-old driver was killed in a collision with a 17-year-old motorist who ran a stop sign just northwest of the Twin Cities, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. Saturday east of Zimmerman at county roads 4 and 19, the Sherburne Couny Sheriff's Office said.

Francis M. Morinville, of Isanti, Minn., was identified as the motorist who died, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Kristian Bergquist, of Elk River was heading south on County Road 19 and did not obey the stop sign before hitting Morinville's vehicle as traveled east on County Road 4.

Morinville was pronounced dead at the scene. Bergquist and his passenger, Latroy A. Jones, 18, of Elk River, were treated at a hospital and released.