A driver skidded of a wet east-central Minnesota road and died, authorities in Chisago County said.
The wreck occurred about 10:45 p.m. Friday on eastbound Stacy Trail at N. Meadow Curve, the Lakes Area Police Department said.
The car went into the ditch and struck a telephone pole, according to police.
Emergency responders declared the man dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
