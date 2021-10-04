A driver skidded of a wet east-central Minnesota road and died, authorities in Chisago County said.

The wreck occurred about 10:45 p.m. Friday on eastbound Stacy Trail at N. Meadow Curve, the Lakes Area Police Department said.

The car went into the ditch and struck a telephone pole, according to police.

Emergency responders declared the man dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

