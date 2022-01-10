A 51-year-old driver has died four days after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lino Lakes, authorities said Monday.
Jeffrey S. Kuchar, of Arden Hills, suffered multiple injuries in the crash about 6:50 a.m. last Tuesday in Lino Lakes, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Kuchar died on Saturday at HCMC, the examiner's office said.
The examiner's office said was driving near NE. 125th Avenue and Sunset Avenue and was hit by another driver.
Police have yet to release any details about the collision.
