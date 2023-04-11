Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A driver crashed into a parked vehicle south of downtown Minneapolis and died, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Monday on Nicollet Avenue near E. 19th Street, said police spokesman Adam Kennedy.

Police records include that the crash involved a shooting.

Kennedy said investigators are not ruling out that the man is a homicide victim, but the spokesman declined to elaborate.

"That's what we're trying to figure out," he said.

According to police:

The man was driving south on Nicollet Avenue and hit the parked vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man with life-threatening injuries. They gave him immediate medical attention until emergency responders arrived and took the man to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and other information connected to his death.