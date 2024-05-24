A 37-year-old man was charged Friday with striking a man with a minivan outside a Minneapolis mosque where he has allegedly committed other violent acts.

Jesse E. Suttles, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree assault in connection with the hit-and-run crash midday Wednesday outside the Alhikma Islamic Center in the 100 block of E. 32nd Street.

The injured 36-year-old man was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries. He is a staff member for the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the organization said. CAIR is calling for the incident to be investigated as a bias crime.

So far, the criminal complaint against Suttles does not include a count classifying what happened as a bias-motivated crime.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty acknowledged in a statement that Suttles has committed "prior violent incidents at this mosque. ... If through further investigation we determine that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this incident was motivated by bias, we will prosecute accordingly."

According to the complaint:

Alerted to the hit-and-run, officers met with the victim outside the mosque. He said he had just parked his car in the parking lot of the mosque and was taking items out of the back seat when a minivan arrived and sped toward him.

The man said he tried to run before the van's driver swerved and hit him. The man was thrown onto the hood, before he rolled off and hit his head on the pavement. Officers saw a "significant injury to his left knee and scrapes to his left arm and hip."

Witnesses told police it appeared the driver was trying to run the man over. Surveillance video also supported the accounts of the man and witnesses.

The video captured the van's license plate and told police that it was registered to Suttles. That night, officers went to the address on Suttles' driver's license. Suttles was in the van parked outside his residence. He started the engine upon the officers' arrival, but was quickly arrested.

A mosque religious leader shared with police that Suttles was barred from the property on May 15 for parking outside the center "for an extended period of time, just watching the mosque," the complaint read. The leader added that Suttles had assaulted him in the past while in the mosque.

Among Suttles' other troubling acts in the mosque, he said: another assault, releasing pepper spray into the building and slashing several vehicles' tires in the parking lot.

"These incidents have been against various people who attend the mosque and not targeted at any one individual," the complaint read. "The leader stated people attending the mosque were very concerned for their safety and scared of [Suttles]."