A 70-year-old driver has died weeks after being injured in a collision in southern Minnesota, officials said.
Harry. E. McCroy, of Appleton, Minn., died Friday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
McCroy was driving his SUV south on Hwy. 4 on the eastern edge of Fairfax shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, when he collided with a semitrailer truck heading west on Hwy. 19, according to the State Patrol.
His passenger, 65-yer-old Georgia L. McCroy, also of Appleton, was treated in nearby Redwood Falls for minor injuries, the patrol said.
The truck driver, Frank M. Yost, 48, of Lafayette, Minn., was not hurt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Driver dies weeks after being injured in collision with semi in southern Minnesota
The crash occurred just east of Fairfax in Renville County, the patrol said.
St. Paul
St. Paul driver dies in chain-reaction crash in western Wisconsin that started with her hitting deer
The wreck occurred before dawn over the weekend on Interstate 94, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Politics
Minnesota Auditor Julie Blaha in tight race with Republican Ryan Wilson
The two candidates have starkly different visions for how the little-known office should operate.
Politics
Minnesota attorney general candidates Ellison, Schultz in tight race
DFL incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican newcomer Jim Schultz clash over the Minnesota attorney general's role on crime and abortion.
Politics
Minnesota to elect secretary of state in race testing voter trust
Democratic incumbent Steve Simon faces Republican challenger Kim Crockett.