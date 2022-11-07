Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 70-year-old driver has died weeks after being injured in a collision in southern Minnesota, officials said.

Harry. E. McCroy, of Appleton, Minn., died Friday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

McCroy was driving his SUV south on Hwy. 4 on the eastern edge of Fairfax shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, when he collided with a semitrailer truck heading west on Hwy. 19, according to the State Patrol.

His passenger, 65-yer-old Georgia L. McCroy, also of Appleton, was treated in nearby Redwood Falls for minor injuries, the patrol said.

The truck driver, Frank M. Yost, 48, of Lafayette, Minn., was not hurt.