A man crashed his pickup truck late at night in central Minnesota and was killed, authorities in Stearns County said.
The wreck occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday just north of Richmond on County Road 9, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Michael Spleiss, 69, of Richmond, was heading north, when his pickup left the road and hit “multiple driveway approaches,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The pickup came to a rest along a fence line. Spleiss was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities have yet to disclose why the pickup went off the road.
