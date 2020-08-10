A driver collided with a dump truck at a St. Cloud intersection and was killed, authorities said.

The collision just north of Interstate 94 occurred about 7:10 a.m. Friday at County Road 136 and S. 40th Street.

A woman from St. Cloud was heading west on 40th and collided with the dump truck as it headed north on County Road 136, according to police. The woman was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

The intersection is controlled by stop signs for traffic on 40th, meaning the truck driver had the right of way, police said.

