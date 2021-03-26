A 91-year-old driver flipped his pickup truck in rural Stearns County and was killed, authorities said Friday.
The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 11 near Woodview Road, roughly 3 miles north of Freeport, the Sheriff's Office said.
Donald E. Pflipsen, of Sauk Rapids, Minn., was taken by ambulance to Melrose Hospital and died there.
The pickup appeared to have left the road at a curve, hit a field approach and went airborne before landing on its roof, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
