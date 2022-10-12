Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man driving north of the Twin Cities on Tuesday crashed his car and died.

The rollover wreck occurred about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday near 249th Avenue and NW. Verdin Street in Athens Township, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from nearby St. Francis, was trapped in the wreckage, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency personnel provided aid to the man before he was declared dead at the scene.

Officials have yet to release the man's identity.

The car was heading east on 249th before it left the road, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Initial review indicates speed and weather may be contributing factors," said Sheriff Chris Caulk.