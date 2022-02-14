"You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime," Eminem reminded the world during the halftime Sunday at Super Bowl LVI.

"Would you capture it, or let it slip away?" he rapped in "Lose Yourself," his hyper-urgent anthem from 2002.

Sunday was one opportunity for hip-hop, a golden opportunity billed as the biggest musical moment of the year. Hip-hop may be America's biggest genre of this century (28% market share at the moment), but the music has seldom been featured at the Super Bowl halftime.

Rap stars Queen Latifah, Nelly, P. Diddy, Travis Scott and Missy Elliott have been bit players in previous halftime spectacles. However, hip-hop starring in the halftime is as rare as two Black head coaches on the sidelines in the Super Bowl. That happened once (in 2007) and, on Sunday, hip-hop took over the halftime for the very first time.

The A-list lineup was smartly chosen by rap mogul Jay Z, whose Roc Nation produced the halftime show:

Dr. Dre, 56, godfather of West Coast hip-hop; Snoop Dogg, 50, the comical prince of pot who somehow became Martha Stewart's bestie; Mary J. Blige, 51, the queen of hip-hop soul; Eminem, 49, the best-seller who took hip-hop to the mainstream; and Kendrick Lamar, 34, today's premier rapper and the only hip-hop artist to receive a Pulitzer Prize. And an unadvertised cameo spot by 50 Cent, 46, the early '00s hip-hop hero turned actor.

Despite some special moments, the nearly 14-minute halftime show lacked the extravagant choreography and the visual pizazz of other recent Super Bowl intermissions. And most of it all, it begged for a focal point. With an ensemble cast, it was a revolving door of who was in the spotlight, though Dr. Dre was the thread since he produced or cowrote nearly every number in this seamless medley.

The imaginative staging accommodated the frequent churn. The stage was a wide one-story house with five rooms; there were performances on the roof and inside the rooms, including the devalued and beefy 50 Cent, at first hanging upside down, murmuring his way through 2003's "In Da Club."

Sound was an issue for most of the halftime because the vocals were seldom loud enough in the mix. And camera closeups of the featured performers were largely limited.

Blige commanded the stage on the roof, pouring her heart into a pair of 2001 hits, "Family Affair" and the uber-emotional "No More Drama."

Lamar took control on the football field with 2015's "Alright" with sanitized lyrics, surrounded by a phalanx of male dancers with grey hair and sashes declaring "Dre Day."

Eminem, with a live band including drummer Anderson.Paak on the roof of the house, exhorted with uncompromising force on "Lose Yourself." At the song's end, the halftime's lone white performer took a knee, like many football players have done in protest, in solidarity with the Black community.

With all the hip-hop heroes joining him on the roof, rapper/producer extraordinaire Dr. Dre, the billionaire behind Beats by Dr. Dre headphones, wrapped it with 1999's "Still Dr. Dre" about how hip-hop has changed but he still has love for the streets of 213, his hometown of Los Angeles. Despite all the performers joining Dre, the ending felt more like self-aggrandizing whir than the usual halftime wow.

The musical winner of the Super Bowl LVI was Mickey Guyton, who sang the National Anthem before the game. A multiple Grammy nominee who has been on the verge of country stardom for a couple of years, she hit her high notes, elongated key words and eventually took "The Star Spangled Banner" to church. She did country music — and her own country — proud.

