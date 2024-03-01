Coconut Whisk Cafe, a Nicollet Mall haven for downtown boba lovers as well as vegan and gluten-free folks, has announced it will close at the end of March.

Founders Bella "Nhi" Lam and Myles Olson launched their line of Coconut Whisk gluten-free and vegan baking mixes in 2018 at farmers markets after struggling to find products that fit both dietary needs. The brand quickly took off and soon began popping up in area co-ops and stores.

The cafe opened in May 2021 with a bright interior and a menu of treats like waffle sticks and mini pancakes. Beverages included boba and vegan Vietnamese iced coffee.

In a social media post, Lam and Olson expressed gratitude: "This cafe gave us a lot of hope during a dark time. It was our labor of love for the community."

To close this chapter, the couple are hosting a farewell party March 23 from noon to 3 p.m. and hope fans will stop by and say goodbye.

Coconut Whisk's mixes will continue to be produced and available for home cooks.

Coconut Whisk Cafe & Bubble Tea Shop, 905 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-440-5734, coconutwhiskcafe.com