Weather

Douglas: Sunny Tuesday, with rain by Wednesday

We could see 50 over the weekend

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2024 at 11:18PM

Frozen-water season is coming, but winter doesn’t seem to be in a hurry this year. November is 6.3 degrees warmer than average in the metro, and NOAA’s long-range climate model (CFSv2) keeps Minnesota milder than average into February, in spite of a weak La Niña cool phase in the Pacific Ocean. I’m holding off on my driveway stakes for now.

Some good weather news: we seem to be sliding back into a wetter pattern, with rain forecast Tuesday, and again Tuesday and Thursday of next week. Details are still sketchy, with temperatures low enough for snow from Denver into the Dakotas next week, but our supersized October continues. Expect sunshine and 40s Tuesday with Wednesday the wettest day of the week. Southerly winds pick up by late week with 50s likely Friday and Saturday before a cool correction next week (40s). I suspect we can handle that. I get nervous around Thanksgiving, so stay tuned.

Yesterday a nice lady at Cub said her lilacs were in bloom. In mid-November. Go figure.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Sunny Tuesday, with rain by Wednesday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

We could see 50 over the weekend

Weather

Douglas: 40s this week, with rain on Wednesday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Showers taper Sunday; mild temps continue

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas