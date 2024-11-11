Douglas: Sunny Tuesday, with rain by Wednesday

Some good weather news: we seem to be sliding back into a wetter pattern, with rain forecast Tuesday, and again Tuesday and Thursday of next week. Details are still sketchy, with temperatures low enough for snow from Denver into the Dakotas next week, but our supersized October continues. Expect sunshine and 40s Tuesday with Wednesday the wettest day of the week. Southerly winds pick up by late week with 50s likely Friday and Saturday before a cool correction next week (40s). I suspect we can handle that. I get nervous around Thanksgiving, so stay tuned.