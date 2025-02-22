Douglas: String of 40s, with chance of rain or snow

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas: I am happy to report that we’ve picked up nearly two hours of daylight since the winter solstice almost two months ago. Believe it or not, we’re gaining more than three minutes of daylight every day now through mid-April. Two Sundays from now we “spring forward” with the time change. We’re only 25 days from the first day of spring, or the vernal equinox, on March 20. Need another sign of the shifting season? Just look to Bradenton, Fla., where the Minnesota Twins take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday in spring training baseball.